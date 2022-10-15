Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,134,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,184.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1,220.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49,069 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE O opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.