Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 25,091 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,085 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 298,701 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,147,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.