Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,526 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 11.4% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,606. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

