Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Garmin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Garmin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $165.84.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.