Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 650.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,725 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

