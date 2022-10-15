Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.86 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 611,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

NYSE BAH opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

