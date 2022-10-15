Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 678,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $23,119,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,562 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

ST opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.