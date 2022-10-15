Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.