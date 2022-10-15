Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $2.63 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA opened at $238.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $252.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.45.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

