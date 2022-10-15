Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,035 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of News by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of News by 17.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at News

News Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $15.60 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.27.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

