Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $54.07 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

