Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,054 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Cable One worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth about $33,678,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock opened at $784.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,088.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,234.18. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $730.44 and a 1 year high of $1,869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,575.00.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

