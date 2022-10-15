Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 14,264 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 210.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Incyte by 33.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Incyte by 53.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $69.10 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

