Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after buying an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $117,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vail Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,982,000 after buying an additional 54,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,613,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTN opened at $221.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.15. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average of $235.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

