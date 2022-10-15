Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.31% of SpartanNash worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 57,728 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpartanNash Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $30.91 on Friday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

