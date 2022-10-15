Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,681 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $117.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.08.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

