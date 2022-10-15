Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 249,702 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,702 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,256,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,135,000 after buying an additional 49,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of IEX opened at $197.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.76. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.