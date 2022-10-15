Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,673 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,695 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.5 %

LVS stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.