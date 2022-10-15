Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,543 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $131.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.86.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

