Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 49,593 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,593 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $326.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

