Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 84,694 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,694 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 97.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 58.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.