Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 873,090 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 873,090 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,959,000 after buying an additional 564,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $35,112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after buying an additional 403,419 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 299,720 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

