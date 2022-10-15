Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 89,652 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,652 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

