Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

