Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 7.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Roblox traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.33. Approximately 273,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,555,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.