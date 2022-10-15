Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$69.50 at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.68.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$51.47 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.53 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.71.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

About Rogers Communications

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

