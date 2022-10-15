Royal Fund Management LLC Has $783,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $314.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

