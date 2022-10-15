Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 7,281 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

