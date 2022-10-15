RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for RPT Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $712.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.01%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

