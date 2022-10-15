Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 108,956 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Camden Property Trust worth $65,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,475,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $109.66 and a one year high of $180.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.85.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

