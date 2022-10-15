Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 21,702 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $51,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $270,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $136.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $98.43 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.