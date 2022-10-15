Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 270,678 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of UGI worth $48,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 55.6% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 47.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 2.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

()

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

