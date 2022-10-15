Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 42,256 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Crown Castle worth $50,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.6 %

CCI stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $124.82 and a one year high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.