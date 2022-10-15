Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 69,896 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,896 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $60,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $213.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $204.26 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

