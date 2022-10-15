Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Global Payments worth $45,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.23 and a 1-year high of $163.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $124.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

