Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $56,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

