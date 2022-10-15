Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 349,252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.63% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $54,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

