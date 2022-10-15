Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $54.16 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Entergy worth $54,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

