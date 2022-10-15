Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $61.58 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $61,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $357.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.02 and its 200-day moving average is $356.65.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

