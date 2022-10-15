Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,922 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $58,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

