Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $47,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 296.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 34.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 113,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $37.58 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

