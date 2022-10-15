Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 186,646 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $56,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $52.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

