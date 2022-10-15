Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 251,623 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 862,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,623 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $64,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.4 %

GIS stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

