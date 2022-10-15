Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Keysight Technologies worth $52,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

KEYS stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average is $151.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.