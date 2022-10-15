Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 121,245 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,134,458 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 121,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.75% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $46,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after buying an additional 2,917,542 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,686,000 after buying an additional 352,369 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.6% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,189,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 355,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $12.38 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.