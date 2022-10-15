Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 130,864 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,013,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $53,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 701,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 830,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97,153 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.