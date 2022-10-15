Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,294 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Yum! Brands worth $45,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.