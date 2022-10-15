Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 235,503 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,503 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Sun Communities worth $65,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after buying an additional 1,637,726 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,079,000 after acquiring an additional 311,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Sun Communities Trading Down 3.8 %

SUI opened at $120.28 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $119.85 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.