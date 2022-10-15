Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,902 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 451,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,902 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.66 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

