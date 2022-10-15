Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,889 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906,151 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 44,889 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $55,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 5.9 %

FCX opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

